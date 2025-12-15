Royal Jordanian reopens Najaf gateway to regional and global routes

Shafaq News – Najaf

Royal Jordanian Airlines will resume flights to Najaf International Airport, restoring a key air link with Amman after a four-year suspension, officials said on Monday.

Najaf Airport Director Haider al-Miyali told Shafaq News that the Najaf–Amman route is among the most important for travelers, serving as a direct gateway from Najaf to Arab capitals, Europe, and other global destinations via Jordan.

He said the airport is providing full support to Royal Jordanian and other airlines seeking to operate from Najaf, pointing to the services and facilities available for passengers.

The airline’s local agent in Najaf, Karrar Shamsa, confirmed to Shafaq News that flights will resume after being halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and regional conditions, and operations will begin with four flights per week, with plans to gradually increase frequencies to daily services.

Shamsa noted that current load factors are around 70 percent, adding that the route will offer direct flights to Amman and onward connections to destinations in Europe, the United States, India, and across the Arab world through Royal Jordanian’s network.

Jordan’s Ambassador to Iraq, Maher al-Tarawneh, said operating four weekly flights between Najaf and Amman “reflects the depth of strategic and fraternal relations between the two countries.”

He told Shafaq News that the move recognizes “Najaf’s religious, humanitarian, and historical significance,” adding that both countries are seeking to expand cooperation in religious tourism, medical tourism, cultural exchange, and education.

“Jordan’s advanced medical sector offers opportunities for cooperation between hospitals in Jordan and Najaf, alongside expanded academic and student exchanges,” al-Tarawneh said, noting that the Jordanian embassy in Iraq is coordinating with relevant authorities to streamline travel procedures and strengthen bilateral ties.