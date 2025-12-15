Digital violence against Iraqi women surges

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Violence against women and girls in Iraq is increasingly migrating into digital spaces, where online platforms enable harassment, blackmail, and abuse that outdated legal frameworks struggle to confront.

During a December 2025 dialogue in Baghdad, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) brought together Iraqi women activists and experts to examine the growing threat of technology-facilitated violence and its deep psychological, social, and financial toll. Participants warned that in the absence of effective enforcement, digital abuse often escalates into coercion and long-term trauma, particularly in communities where accountability is limited.

The discussion defined technology-facilitated violence as harm committed through smartphones, internet platforms, and digital communication tools, highlighting it as a leading form of abuse targeting women and girls.

Data shared at the event revealed that 38 percent of women globally have faced digital violence, with exposure rates reaching 98 percent in parts of the Middle East. Speakers urged Iraqi lawmakers to prioritize legal reforms and push for practical safeguards, including monitoring systems, awareness campaigns, and tools like the Ameen platform to report abuse.

