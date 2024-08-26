Iraqi women face surge in cyber threats with lack of digital protections

Shafaq News/ Iraq has witnessed a dramatic surge in social media usage, with nearly most of the population active online. This rapid growth brings new risks, particularly for women, who face increasing cyberbullying and threats. With over 50 women in Baghdad alone targeted daily, experts warn of the urgent need for more robust digital protections and support systems.

Surge In Social Media Use

As of January 2024, Iraq has experienced a significant rise in social media usage, with DataReportal reporting 31.95 million active user identities—a 31.5 percent increase from early 2023—meaning social media now encompasses 69.4 percent of the population. However, this figure may include multiple accounts per individual.

Among adults aged 18 and over, social media users exceed 123 percent of the total population in this age group; additionally, 88.2 percent of Iraq's internet users are active on social media platforms.

Regarding gender distribution, women comprise 31.7 percent of social media users in Iraq, while men account for 68.3 percent.

In this context, reports show that over 50 women in Baghdad alone face cyberbullying daily, with attacks ranging from personal harassment to threats.

Urgent Need For Digital Safety

As digital platforms expand, women worldwide encounter new challenges threatening their online safety. "Digital violence against women is an issue of growing concern, with various forms of abuse occurring, including harassment, defamation, threats, digital stalking, and more," said Rhea Faiq Al-Khafaji, Executive Director of the Association for Press Freedom Defense in Iraq.

Al-Khafaji emphasized that Iraq lacks the necessary infrastructure for digital security, physical safety, and psychological well-being. "There is little attention given to women when they speak out about the digital violence they experience on social media. This often escalates to blackmail and ransom due to breaches in digital security," she explained to Shafaq News Agency.

Women in media, social media, and blogging are particularly vulnerable to online attacks. "Many of us, including myself, have been subjected to vicious campaigns, public defamation, and death threats, particularly for our involvement with Alliance 188 and opposition to the amendment of the Personal Status Law," she shared.

The 188 Alliance condemned the distortion campaign and threats targeting opponents of the Personal Status Law amendment, which allows girls as young as nine to marry and legalizes unregistered marriages, seen as a major setback for women's and girls' rights.

The Executive Director stressed that the recent rise in digital violence against women highlights the urgent need for concrete solutions. "It is crucial to address this troubling phenomenon, implement swift solutions, and adopt effective measures to combat digital violence and protect women's rights," she concluded.

Social Media's Dark Impact

In an interview with our agency, psychiatrist Dr. Batoul Issa highlighted the psychological impact of negative interactions on social media, warning that the platform has enabled many individuals to engage in negative behavior, including bullying and blackmail. "Social media makes it easy for negative individuals to express themselves through harmful comments, as all it takes is creating an account with a fake name to post whatever they want," Issa explained.

Issa pointed out that while some individuals on social media may deserve criticism, it should be constructive rather than hostile and harsh. "Criticism should focus on behavior and content, not the individual," she noted.

However, negative comments can have a devastating effect, particularly on individuals who produce valuable content but may have physical imperfections. "These harmful comments can push people to withdraw from social media, isolate themselves, and suffer from depression, and in extreme cases, even lead to suicide, as has been seen in some parts of the world," Issa warned.

"It is essential to punish those who engage in bullying or post negative comments to harm others on social media," she concluded.

Legal Risks And Penalties

Legal expert Mohammed Jumaa shed light on the legal repercussions of offensive behavior on social media under Iraqi law. He explained that comments involving insults, defamation, slander, and even threats are classified under general categories in the absence of specific provisions for digital crimes.

"Iraqi law does not explicitly address crimes in the digital space, so such acts are treated within the framework of general legal offenses," Jumaa told Shafaq News Agency.

Additionally, he elaborated that the penalty for insults and defamation through a public post or comment can result in up to six months in prison and a fine, depending on the court's discretion. However, "when these offenses occur through private messages, the punishment is limited to a fine ranging from 250,000 (approximately $192.36) to 500,000 dinars."

The lawyer concluded that women are particularly vulnerable to such attacks. "Women are frequently targeted as many people still oppose women expressing their opinions or defending causes."

"This makes women more likely to be victims of these crimes than men."