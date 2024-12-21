$11B loans: UNDP and JICA renew partnership to boost Iraq's development

Shafaq News/ The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have renewed their long-standing partnership to boost Iraq's social and economic development through financing from the Japanese government and JICA.

“This partnership, spanning more than 15 years of cooperation with the Iraqi government, reflects the strong commitment of the UNDP and the Japanese government/JICA to addressing Iraq’s need for essential services and a stable, reliable economic infrastructure,” JICA reported.

It added, “The partnership has greatly contributed to Iraq’s human and economic growth, aligning with national development plans focused on economic diversification, infrastructure modernization, and improved social services.”

Iraq has received 36 loans totaling about $11 billion from the Japanese government and JICA’s official development assistance to support reconstruction and development, including 34 for vital sector projects and two for development policy.

“These aids aim to help Iraq achieve its sustainable development goals by improving living conditions and restoring infrastructure to foster inclusive growth," JICA affirmed.

For his part, Hiroshi Suzuki, JICA’s Chief Representative in Iraq, said, "JICA is committed to tackling development challenges alongside the Iraqi government through this impactful partnership with UNDP. It offers comprehensive support to Iraqi officials, combining technical expertise, capacity building, and development financing to meet international project management standards and promote sustainable development."

Auke Lootsma, the UNDP Resident Representative in Iraq, stated, “Together, we aim to facilitate the successful implementation of key projects that will not only rebuild Iraq’s infrastructure but also enhance long-term social and economic resilience, improving the lives of Iraqis across the country.”

Under this renewed partnership, aligned with the Iraqi National Development Plan 2024-2028, the UNDP continues to assist the Iraqi government in implementing key socio-economic projects funded by JICA’s loans. This support includes coordination, loan oversight, progress monitoring, technical assistance, knowledge exchange, and capacity development.