US Chamber of Commerce VP: Treasury to actively back Iraq’s economic growth

Shafaq News/ The US Treasury Department will play an active role in supporting Iraq’s economic development, Steve Lutes, Vice President of US Chamber of Commerce, revealed on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Baghdad, Lutes highlighted the significance of the American delegation’s visit, which includes over 100 business representatives from more than 60 companies. “Our visit to Iraq is the largest delegation of businesspeople,” he stated, crediting Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for advancing strategic partnerships between American and Iraqi firms.

Lutes also underscored the coordinated role of US Treasury and Chamber of Commerce in fostering joint economic initiatives.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim al-Baghdadi, President of the Iraqi Economic Council, described the delegation’s visit as an “indicator of improving economic ties,” citing recent reforms, including the launch of the Council for Private Sector Development chaired by the Iraqi PM.

“Iraq today is far better than in past decades,” al-Baghdadi remarked, welcoming companies willing to contribute to the country’s industry and economy.

Al-Baghdadi also praised the American University in Iraq as a key force in revitalizing the country’s education system, calling it “a lifeline after years of decline.”

The Iraqi official acknowledged the US role in Iraq’s liberation, describing Washington as “a global leader in various fields.”