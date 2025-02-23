Iraq drops out, Saudi Arabia only Arab in top 20 US Treasury securities

Shafaq News/ Iraq, which ranked among the leading holders with $32.6 billion in 2023, is no longer among the top 20 countries holding Treasury securities, the US Treasury Department revealed on Sunday.

According to the latest 2025 data, Japan remained the largest holder with $1.059 trillion, followed by China at $759 billion and the United Kingdom at $722 billion. Luxembourg ranked fourth with $424 billion, while the Cayman Islands and Canada followed with $419 billion and $379 billion, respectively.

Saudi Arabia, the only Arab country in the top 20, ranked 17th with $137.5 billion in US Treasury securities.

Total global holdings of US Treasury securities stood at $8.513 trillion last year, the report noted.