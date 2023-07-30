Iraq's Arab States' holdings of US Treasury Bonds exceed $256 Bn in 2023

Shafaq News / During the year 2023, Arab countries' collective ownership of US Treasury bonds reached a significant amount, totaling more than 256 billion dollars, as disclosed by the latest data from the US Treasury on the top 40 countries holding these bonds, reported by Shafaaq News Agency. The Arab nations included in this holding are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq.

Leading the pack, Saudi Arabia holds $111.3 billion, followed by the United Arab Emirates with $69 billion, Kuwait with $41.4 billion, and Iraq with $32.7 billion.

In total, the worldwide holdings of US Treasury bonds stand at a staggering $7.5274 trillion dollars.

US Treasury bonds, commonly referred to as "Treasuries," are government securities issued by the United States Department of the Treasury through its Bureau of the Public Debt. They serve as financial instruments for the US federal government, aiding in raising funds to finance various projects and infrastructural developments.

Four common types of US Treasury bonds exist: Treasury Bills, Treasury Notes, Treasury Bonds, and Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

These bonds represent a type of debt-based investment, where the government borrows money from investors at agreed-upon interest rates, and subsequently uses these funds for financing public projects and other initiatives.