Kurdistan Region reaffirms support for US economic partnerships

Shafaq News – Erbil

The Kurdistan Region on Tuesday reiterated its support for economic and trade partnerships with the United States during a meeting with a US business delegation to discuss investment opportunities in key sectors.

According to a statement from the presidency, Fawzi Hariri, Chief of Staff of the Kurdistan Region Presidency, received the delegation led by Steve Lutes, Vice President for Middle East, Central Asia, and Turkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, in attendance of Kurdish and US officials.

Discussions focused on expanding cooperation and creating new opportunities for US investment in energy, banking, technology, and manufacturing. The presidency stressed the Region’s commitment to supporting American partnerships and praised the Chamber of Commerce for strengthening bilateral ties.

The US delegation welcomed the support provided by the Kurdistan Region, noting its important role in enabling successful business ventures and investments.

On Monday, a delegation of more than 30 American companies, certified by the US Chamber of Commerce, had gathered in Erbil to explore opportunities across energy, banking, technology, manufacturing, and other sectors.

The visit comes five months after the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce signed an agreement in Baghdad to boost private sector cooperation.