Poverty rate down in Iraq, unevenly across provinces

Iraq’s poverty rate has steadily declined since 2007, though significant disparities persist across provinces, Diyaa Awad, head of the Central Statistical Organization at the Ministry of Planning, told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Noting that the national poverty rate has decreased from 23% in 2007 to 17.5% today, Awad explained that poverty is measured using detailed surveys based on scientifically approved methodologies, in cooperation with international organizations and agencies.

He clarified that the 17.5% figure refers to material or income-based poverty, while a separate indicator—multidimensional poverty—currently stands at 11%. This measure accounts for deprivation in areas such as education, housing, and healthcare.

“Poverty indicators are mapped at the provincial level,” Awad said, adding that each province uses the data to identify local priorities. For example, al-Muthanna and Maysan provinces are particularly affected by educational deprivation, prompting collaboration with local governments and policy-makers to address these gaps.

Awad affirmed that the Kurdistan Region is relatively better off than other provinces, but still faces challenges such as food security, climate-related shocks, and other local issues. “Each province has its priorities depending on the specific deprivations it faces.”

Multidimensional poverty is calculated based on five main factors, with education and health being among the most significant, he added.

Earlier, Minister of Planning Mohammad Tamim announced the launch of Iraq’s National Multidimensional Poverty Index Report, produced in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

In a press conference, Tamim confirmed that the multidimensional poverty rate has dropped from 11.3% to 10.8%, noting that the decline is continuing gradually. He vowed the report, based on household social survey results, would directly support efforts to assess the essential needs of citizens across Iraq’s provinces.