SDF clashes with Syrian forces in Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News – Deir ez-Zor

Armed groups linked to the Syrian government attacked positions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in eastern Deir ez-Zor, the Kurdish-led SDF reported on Sunday.

According to the SDF media center, the assault took place near the al-Asharah Bridge in Darnaj, where gunmen opened fire as SDF units sought to block smugglers from crossing the Euphrates River.

The group said its fighters responded with “the necessary field measures,” accusing Damascus of supporting smuggling networks that “undermine regional stability.”

Statement on the Armed Attack Supported by the Damascus Government on Our Forces’ Positions in Deir Ezzor Countryside This morning at approximately 9:00 a.m., armed groups affiliated with the Damascus government launched a direct attack on our forces positioned along the… https://t.co/ieehFnjJIX — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) September 14, 2025

The incident comes after renewed clashes last week in Deir Hafer, eastern Aleppo, where Syrian regime and SDF units exchanged artillery fire. Tensions between the two sides have escalated across northern and eastern Syria despite a March agreement to integrate forces, with violence intensifying in Aleppo’s countryside since the Unity of Stance Conference.

