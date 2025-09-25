Eastern Syria: SDF fighters killed in ISIS attack

Shafaq News – Deir ez-Zor

Five fighters from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed in an attack in eastern Syria’s Deir ez-Zor countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Thursday.

The ambush, which reportedly involved a landmine explosion and subsequent shelling targeting an SDF patrol, is believed to have been carried out by ISIS militants.

ISIS activity has been steadily increasing in areas under SDF control, particularly in Deir ez-Zor and surrounding regions.

Earlier this week, armed clashes also flared between SDF units and forces loyal to the Syrian government in the Deir Hafer area of eastern Aleppo countryside.