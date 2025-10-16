SDF nabs ISIS cells in eastern Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the US-led Global Coalition, dismantled multiple ISIS cells Thursday in two coordinated raids in eastern Deir ez-Zor.

In a statement, the SDF confirmed that it stormed the village of al-Bariha in the al-Busayrah area, arresting a militant accused of targeting both SDF forces and civilians, while seizing weapons and ammunition on-site.

A separate operation in the nearby village of al-Sabha led to the capture of two ISIS members connected to recent attacks on residents and security personnel.

These raids come amid a broader crackdown across Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, where SDF units have detained dozens of ISIS operatives in recent weeks, including a high-ranking commander captured in Deir ez-Zor.

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi announced deeper coordination with the Syrian government to block ISIS’s cross-border activity and strengthen control over liberated areas. The SDF and US forces also reaffirmed their alliance under the March 10 cooperation framework, which includes intelligence sharing and joint counterterrorism operations.

Despite progress, officials warn that ISIS cells continue to exploit instability in eastern Syria, highlighting the need for sustained international collaboration to prevent their resurgence.

