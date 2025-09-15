ISIS executes Syrian security officer in Daraa

Shafaq News – Damascus

ISIS released a video showing the execution of a Syrian security officer in eastern Daraa, accusing him of spying for government forces, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Monday.

The footage, published a day earlier, depicted the killing of Wael Thabet Abar, a young man from Damascus countryside, whom ISIS said was leading efforts to monitor its cells. The Observatory noted that these claims could not be independently verified.

#المرصد_السوريشريط مصور يتبنى تصـ ـفـ ـيـ ـته.. "التـ ـنـ ـظـ ـيم" يعـ ـدم عنصراً في جهاز الأمن العام شرقي #درعاhttps://t.co/55UIDxBdQT — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) September 15, 2025

Separately, gunmen believed to be ISIS operatives attacked a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) checkpoint on Sunday evening in Muhaymidah village, west of Deir ez-Zor. The assailants opened fire before fleeing, with no casualties reported.

#المرصد_السوريفي هجـ ـوم ليلي.. "التـ ـنـ ـظـ ـيم" يسـ ـتـ ـهدف حاجزاً لـ"قسد" في ريف #دير_الزور الغربيhttps://t.co/sjqYYY76yf — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) September 15, 2025

According to the Observatory, ISIS activity has surged in areas controlled by the SDF, particularly in Deir ez-Zor’s countryside. Since the beginning of 2025, ISIS cells have conducted at least 180 operations across regions administered by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, killing 78 people, including 53 SDF fighters, 13 civilians, and 11 ISIS members.

