ISIS kills SDF fighter, wounds 3 others in Deir Ez-Zor

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was killed and three others were wounded in an armed attack targeting their vehicle in the village of Al-Hawaij, in eastern Deir Ez-Zor province.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), suspected ISIS gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons on the SDF vehicle before fleeing the scene.

“ISIS cells have carried out 56 attacks in areas under the control of the Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria since the beginning of 2025,” SOHR continued, adding that these operations have included shootings, ambushes, and bombings.

IS*IS attack | Four members of SDF kil*led and injured in eastern Deir Ezzor countryside#SOHRhttps://t.co/F8IQxXGyam — المرصد السوري لحقوق الإنسان (@syriahr) April 13, 2025

At least 20 people have been killed in these attacks, including 11 SDF fighters and allied personnel, five ISIS members, and four civilians.

The majority of the attacks—46 in total—occurred in Deir Ezzor, resulting in the deaths of eight SDF fighters, one ISIS member, and four civilians. Thirteen others were injured.

Seven attacks were recorded in Hasakah province, killing four ISIS members and two members of the Internal Security Forces, with two others wounded. In Raqqa, three attacks were documented, leaving one Asayish officer dead and three others injured.