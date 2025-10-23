SDF captures senior ISIS Leader east of Aleppo, second in days

Shafaq News – Qamishli

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) arrested a senior ISIS leader in a joint operation with the US-led Global Coalition east of Aleppo, marking the second high-level arrest in as many days.

In a statement, the SDF said its Special Operations Teams carried out a “precise security operation” on Wednesday in the town of Maskanah, resulting in the capture of Ahmed Khalaf al-Hussein, a local resident accused of leading a cell involved in manufacturing car bombs.

Al-Hussein was apprehended without injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed that his cell was responsible for securing materials and equipment used to prepare car bombs intended for attacks against civilians and SDF units.

The SDF noted that the operation was based on detailed intelligence monitoring and was conducted in coordination with the Global Coalition.

The arrest follows another SDF-led raid on Tuesday in al-Tabqa, Raqqa province, during which forces captured Ahmed Abdel Qader al-Moussa, another senior ISIS operative.

Earlier this month, the Kurdish-led SDF foiled an ISIS plot in eastern Deir ez-Zor and detained three suspected militants after a surveillance operation in the town of al-Takihi.