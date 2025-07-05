Iraq denies border breach with Syria

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraq’s Border Forces Command dismissed claims that bulldozers had removed earthen barriers along the border with Syria, after a video circulating online raised concerns over a potential breach.

In a statement, the command clarified that the footage was filmed inside Syrian territory, specifically in Aleppo province, and bears no connection to Iraqi border activity.

It also confirmed that the Iraqi-Syrian border remains stable and fully secured, reinforced by defensive structures, advanced surveillance systems, and continuous monitoring by Iraqi security units.

To limit the spread of misinformation, the command urged media outlets and social media users to rely exclusively on official sources, warning that legal action would be pursued against individuals who disseminate false or misleading content.

The clarification followed earlier reports of a build-up by armed extremist factions near the Iraqi-Syrian border. In response, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are finalizing preparations for a broad security campaign targeting ISIS cells operating in the Syrian desert close to the Iraqi border, according to sources.

ISIS activity has recently intensified across areas stretching from the Palmyra and Homs deserts to parts of Deir ez-Zor province near the frontier. Reports indicated that the group is preparing attacks designed to exploit existing security vulnerabilities in the region.