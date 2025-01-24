Iraq, SDF work to repatriate ISIS leaders and families from Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraq is coordinating with the US-led coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to repatriate Iraqi ISIS leaders held in prisons near the Syrian border, a parliamentary Security And Defense Committee member revealed on Friday.

Ali Naama al-Bandawi told Shafaq News Agency, “Iraq’s borders are largely secure, but there are concerns about prisons near the Syrian border, which remain under the supervision of the coalition and SDF.”

“We are working to ensure no escape of terrorists and to expedite the handover of Iraqi ISIS leaders to our authorities,” he added, emphasizing Iraq's collaboration with the SDF in this regard.

Regarding security cooperation with Syria, al-Bandawi noted, “Engaging with the new Syrian administration is essential,” referring to the December 26 visit by Iraqi intelligence chief Hamid al-Shatri to Syria as “a clear signal of Baghdad’s commitment to border control and counter-terrorism efforts.”

Iraq is also intensifying efforts to close the al-Hol camp in Syria, which houses tens of thousands of ISIS fighters’ families and supporters. The camp, located south of Hasakah and managed by the SDF, is seen as a breeding ground for extremist threats.

In a TV interview, National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji revealed that Iraq has already repatriated nearly 11,000 of its citizens from al-Hol since 2021, including approximately 300 families last week. However, he warned that a US military withdrawal from the region could trigger security lapses and mass prison breaks from the Camp.

In early January, Iraq received 191 families—totaling 710 individuals—at the Jadaa camp in Nineveh Province under an agreement with the SDF. These families are undergoing security vetting before being reintegrated into their original communities.

The latest transfers are part of a broader initiative, with Iraq repatriating 706 individuals in October 2024, 185 families in April 2024, and 173 families in June 2024. The government aims to shut down the camp entirely to mitigate cross-border security risks.