Joint anti-ISIS operation in Aleppo kills Iraqi commander

Shafaq News - Damascus

Syrian forces, supported by the US-led Global Coalition, targeted ISIS cells in a raid in the city of al-Bab in eastern Aleppo province, security sources reported on Friday.

The joint operation involved units from the Syrian Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Interior, backed by military helicopters. Four suspects were killed during the raid, including a senior Iraqi commander affiliated with ISIS.

Before clashes erupted, security units used loudspeakers to call on the suspects to surrender. Roads leading to the area were sealed off, while reconnaissance drones and aircraft patrolled overhead.

The identities of those killed have not been released.