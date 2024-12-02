Iranian President expresses support for Syria against “Zionist plots”

Shafaq News/ Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed Tehran’s readiness to assist Syria in overcoming its current crisis.

During a phone call with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, Pezeshkian said, “We hope Syria successfully navigates this phase, just as it has triumphed over greater challenges in the past,” emphasizing Iran's commitment to regional stability.

“Together with Islamic nations, we will thwart attempts by Zionists [Israel] to spread terror in the region.”

Pezeshkian stressed that preserving Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty remains a key component of Iran's regional strategy, expressing confidence in Syria’s ability to defeat “Zionist plots” targeting its security.

On Nov. 27, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a group designated as a terrorist organization by the US, launched a military operation alongside the National Liberation Front, Jaysh al-Izza, and other Turkish-backed factions, named "Deterrence of Aggression (Reda al-Adwan)," targeting Iranian forces and Syrian government forces in several areas of northwestern Syria.

In a statement, the participating forces said they aimed to “push back Iranian-backed militias and government troops from populated areas and expand safe zones to facilitate the return of displaced civilians.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Sunday that the death toll from the clashes between government forces and opposition factions had risen to 416. Many fatalities resulted from Russian airstrikes.

Notably, Iran has had a military presence in Syria since the beginning of the Syrian civil war in 2011. This involvement includes the deployment of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces, and backed forces, such as Lebanese Hezbollah, and factions within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. Their primary goal has been to support President Bashar al-Assad's regime against various opposition groups.

Iran's military presence has grown over the years, with thousands of Shiite forces being sent to Syria. These forces have played a crucial role in regaining territory for the Syrian government, especially in key areas like Aleppo, Latakia, and Damascus.