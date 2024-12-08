Iran reaffirms commitment to Syria amid regime change

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iran affirmed its commitment to "adopting appropriate responses" based on the "actions of key players" in the Syrian conflict, following the armed opposition's entry into Damascus and Bashar al-Assad fleeing the country.

In a statement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Iran's principled stance on "respecting Syria's unity, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity."

"The determination of Syria's future and decision-making regarding its fate is solely the responsibility of the Syrian people, free from destructive interference or external imposition."

The ministry underscored the urgent need to "end military clashes, prevent terrorist activities, and initiate national dialogues involving all segments of Syrian society to form an inclusive government representing all Syrian citizens."

"Iran continues to support international mechanisms based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 to advance the political process in Syria and is working constructively with the UN in this regard."

Furthermore, the Iranian Foreign Ministry highlighted the importance of ensuring the security of all Syrian citizens and foreign nationals, preserving the sanctity of religious sites, and protecting diplomatic and consular premises under international law.

The statement also pointed out the long-standing relations between Iran and Syria, expressing the expectation that "these relations will continue with wisdom and foresight based on mutual interests and adherence to international legal obligations."

Iran reaffirmed Syria's status as an "important and influential country in West Asia," pledging continued efforts to "establish security and stability in Syria. To this end, Iran will maintain consultations with all influential parties, especially within the region."