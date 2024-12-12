Syrian Interim Government freezes constitution and parliament during transition period

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Syrian Interim Government announced the suspension of the country's constitution and parliament for a three-month transitional period, following the recent overthrow of President Bashar Al-Assad's regime.

Speaking from the headquarters of the General Authority for Radio and Television in Damascus, Ubaida Arnaout, spokesperson for the political affairs administration of the Syrian Interim Government, stated, "We decided during a meeting of the ministers of the Syrian Salvation Government with former ministers to transfer powers. This phase will last for three months until the new government is formed, and of course, the constitution and parliament will be frozen during this period."

He added, "A legal and human rights committee will be formed to review and amend the constitution," highlighting priorities related to "protecting institutions, documents, and records, as well as addressing service challenges."

The previous regime, through a popular referendum in 2012, adopted a new constitution that abolished the leading role of the ruling Baath Party and included a clause on "political pluralism" replacing Article 8, which emphasized the party's "leadership role in the state and society."

On Tuesday, Mohammad Al-Bashir, who headed the "Salvation Government" in Idlib, the former stronghold of opposition factions in northwestern Syria, was appointed to lead a transitional government until early March.

Arnaout stated, "We now have priorities related to preserving and protecting institutions," emphasizing that "this phase is characterized by the rule of law and institutions, and every Syrian citizen will regain their dignity and stolen freedom."

Regarding symbols of the previous regime, Arnaout noted that "there must be accountability according to the law because there is no justice without accountability."

Arnaout affirmed, "We respect the cultural and sectarian diversity throughout Syria, so these matters (related to religious freedoms) will remain unchanged."

In a span of 12 days, opposition factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, previously known as Jabhat Al-Nusra, announced the capture of Damascus and the overthrow of Al-Assad's regime following a swift offensive that began on November 27.