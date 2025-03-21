Iran's Khamenei challenges Trump: You will receive a severe blow

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei affirmed that US threats against his country would be ineffective, warning of a "severe" response.

In a televised speech marking Nowruz, Khamenei said, "The Americans should know that threats will not work in confronting Iran," adding that they would receive a "severe blow" if they took any action against the country.

If the US or anyone else commits any malicious act against Iran, they will receive a severe blow. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) March 21, 2025

Khamenei also denied the presence of Iranian “proxies” in the region, referring to repeated warnings from US President Donald Trump about Iran's support for the Houthis in Yemen, who have recently been targeted in US military operations due to their support for Gaza, resulting in the deaths of dozens, including women and children.

"The Yemeni people have their own motivations, and the resistance groups in the region also have their own goals. Iran does not need proxies," he explained.

Earlier reports indicated that Trump sent a message to the Iranian leader, giving a two-month deadline for a new nuclear agreement, alongside threats of military action if Tehran did not respond to the US initiative.

However, Khamenei dismissed Trump’s call for negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program under maximum pressure policies, calling it a "deception" to mislead global public opinion.