Iran’s Khamenei: US threats mask fear of Iran’s rise

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Tuesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the United States and its allies of using nuclear and human rights claims as pretexts to undermine the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran commemorating the 40th day since the deaths of Iranian personnel in the recent war with Israel, Khamenei asserted that the true motive behind Western hostility lies in Iran’s ideological and scientific progress, adding that “the Global Arrogance, led by America, opposes the Iranian people’s religion, knowledge, and unity under the banner of Islam and the Quran.”

The 12-day war had revealed the nation’s resilience and strength, he emphasized, adding, “The Iranian nation demonstrated power, determination, and capability—acknowledged by the entire world.”

On July 28, during a press conference alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump, speaking from Turnberry, Scotland, warned Iran against resuming its nuclear activities. Trump claimed that Tehran had been “sending out nasty signals,” vowing a swift military response if enrichment operations resume.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded in a post on X, "If aggression is repeated, we will not hesitate to react in a more decisive manner and in a way that will be IMPOSSIBLE to cover up," without providing more details.