Iran rejects US nuclear proposal over sanctions relief lack

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed the latest US proposal in indirect nuclear talks, criticizing it for excluding any reference to lifting sanctions.

Speaking ahead of a public parliament session, Ghalibaf reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to demonstrate the peaceful nature of its nuclear program, while emphasizing that this remains contingent on genuine sanctions relief and tangible economic benefits.

According to Ghalibaf, the US continues to press for restrictions on Iran’s enrichment program while offering only vague commitments lacking legal or practical clarity. “They smile in front of the cameras and talk of economic relief, but in reality, not only do they avoid lifting sanctions, they don't even promise to. It is clear that no rational logic would accept such a unilateral and imposed agreement,” he explained.

Turning to US President Donald Trump, Ghalibaf called for a change in approach. “If Trump truly seeks a deal, he must abandon his coordination with the Zionist regime and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's failed policies.”

Indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, facilitated by Omani mediators, resumed on April 12 and have completed five rounds. Discussions have focused on the scope of uranium enrichment and the sequencing of sanctions relief, though significant gaps remain.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X that Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi had delivered the components of the US proposal to Tehran during a brief visit. “Iran will respond appropriately based on principles, national interests, and the rights of the Iranian people to the proposal,” his post read.