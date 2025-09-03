IAEA Chief: Iran can produce more centrifuges

Shafaq News – Vienna

Iran retains the capacity to produce additional centrifuges for uranium enrichment, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, confirmed on Wednesday.

In remarks to Reuters, Grossi noted that talks with Iran on resuming the IAEA inspections at sites targeted by Israel and the United States during the recent 12-day war are progressing rapidly, with the possibility of reaching an agreement this week.

Earlier, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, emphasized that Iran remains open to discussions with the United States on its nuclear program. He cautioned, however, that “the Americans only discuss negotiations without coming to the table, wrongly claiming that Iran is not negotiating.”

The path for negotiations with the US is not closed; yet these are the Americans who only pay lip service to talks and do not come to the table; and they wrongfully blame Iran for it.WE INDEED PURSUE RATIONAL NEGOTIATIONS. By raising unrealizable issues such as missile… — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) September 2, 2025

Highlighting that the US demands frequently focus on areas Iran cannot accept, he described the restrictions on Iran’s missile program as a framework that effectively blocks any meaningful dialogue.

The remarks follow Britain, France, and Germany’s activation last week of the so-called “snapback mechanism,” which allows UN sanctions to be reimposed on Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

While the United States welcomed the European move, it signaled continued openness to direct negotiations with Iran, reflecting a dual approach of pressure and diplomacy.