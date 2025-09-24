Iran’s Pezeshkian denies nuclear ambitions

Shafaq News – New York

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday reaffirmed that his country has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, condemning the renewed international sanctions on Tehran as “unjust and illegal.”

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Pezeshkian criticized the European Union for siding with the United States in reimposing sanctions lifted under the 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The Iranian people have consistently stood resilient in the face of historic challenges and have demonstrated time and again their refusal to yield to aggression,” Pezeshkian declared. He also labeled Israel a threat to both regional and global stability, accusing its government of expansionism and promoting apartheid rather than peace.

Regionally, Pezeshkian called for “cooperation, shared security, sustainable development, economic justice, environmental protection, human dignity, and respect for national sovereignty,” emphasizing the need for a genuine and lasting peace—not one imposed by force.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed negotiations with the United States as contrary to Iran’s interests and a path to a dead end. He reiterated the country’s long-standing position that it neither needs nor intends to build nuclear weapons.