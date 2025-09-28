EU Troika activates "Snapback" mechanism as UN sanctions on Iran take effect

Shafaq News - Brussels / Tehran

The European Troika—France, Germany, and the United Kingdom—reimposed on Sunday the United Nations sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, using the mechanism known as “Snapback.”

“This step doesn't mark the end of diplomatic efforts,” the three European ministers affirmed in a joint statement, urging Tehran to adhere to its legal commitments. They also warned Iran against any “escalatory actions.”

Following the failure of previous negotiation rounds, the reinstated sanctions came into effect ten years after they were originally lifted, including an arms embargo and a ban on uranium enrichment.

In Washington, the United States said it remains open to direct dialogue with Iran despite the new sanctions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that President Donald Trump “views diplomacy as the best option for both the Iranian people and the world, while stressing the necessity for Tehran to engage in serious and swift negotiations.” He added that in the absence of an agreement, the “snapback” sanctions must be implemented immediately to pressure the Iranian leadership.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei rejected entering talks with Washington, accusing Trump of lacking seriousness in dialogue.