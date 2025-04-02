France’s Barrot on Iran’s nuclear crisis: military conflict looms

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot announced that the window for reaching a nuclear deal with Iran is rapidly closing.

Barrot emphasized, according to Reuters, that if no agreement is reached with Iran, military confrontation "seems almost inevitable."

Meanwhile, Iran confirmed its commitment to advancing its nuclear program, warning it would respond to any attack on its territory.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, in a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok, said that Iran would continue its nuclear program "in accordance with international legal standards."

Araqchi further stated, "Iran will respond swiftly and firmly to any aggression against the integrity, sovereignty, and interests of the Iranian nation."

He also criticized the European Union for not taking a stand against the provocative statements made by US officials, which, he said, undoubtedly threaten international peace and security.