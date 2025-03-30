Iran warns foes: "offensive approach" to aggression

Shafaq News/ Iran's military chiefs warned adversaries on Sunday that any aggression against the Islamic Republic would be met with a "powerful and severe response," state media reported.

In a message marking Islamic Republic Day, the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces stated that Iran has "always been a harbinger of regional and international peace and security." However, "Any threat, aggression, warmongering, or violation of the sanctity of Islamic Iran will be met with a severe response, heightened power, and an offensive approach," the statement read.

The military chiefs accused "arrogant powers," particularly the United States, of consistent hostility since the Islamic Republic's establishment in 1979. Despite these challenges, they asserted Iran's unwavering commitment to "peace, justice, and the defense of its principles, territory, and the oppressed," with a specific focus on supporting the Palestinian cause.

The statement emphasized that the Iranian Armed Forces have achieved "sustainable military deterrence" and are prepared to counter any "act of folly" by their enemies.

The warning comes amid heightened regional tensions, particularly following recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who has raised the possibility of military strikes against Iran.

Trump, in an interview with NBC News, stated, "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing." He also mentioned the potential for "secondary tariffs" as an alternative, echoing his approach during his first term.

Trump further claimed, without providing details, that US and Iranian officials were in communication.

The Iranian military's statement, therefore, appears to be a direct response to these threats, underscoring their readiness to defend against any potential aggression. The situation remains sensitive, with both sides exchanging strong rhetoric.