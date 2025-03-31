Iran’s Aragchi: Trump received our response

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that the message sent by Iran to US President Donald Trump had reached its destination and been reviewed.

The message was delivered through Oman, which acted as an intermediary.

Regarding Iran’s preference for indirect negotiations rather than direct talks, Araghchi explained that this stance was due to the ongoing threats faced by Iran from Washington.

"We are ready to negotiate on the basis of respect, not on the basis of threats and ultimatums," Araghchi stated.

Last Thursday, Tehran announced that it had handed over a response to a letter from President Trump to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which was sent on March 7, 2025, with the aim of initiating nuclear talks.

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Khamenei, during his Eid al-Fitr sermon, reiterated that he did not expect a military attack from the US or Israel but warned that any such aggression would be met with a strong and painful response.

His remarks followed a day after President Trump threatened secondary sanctions and even airstrikes against Iran if no agreement was reached regarding its nuclear program.