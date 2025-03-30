Iran responds to Trump's letter: Direct negotiations ruled out

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that his country had delivered its response to US President Donald Trump's letter.

The US message, conveyed to Iran through Omani mediation, framed the moment as a “historic opportunity” to mend relations. It outlined economic incentives while warning of “decisive and swift” consequences if Tehran refused to negotiate about its nuclear program.

In response, Pezeshkian affirmed his country’s dismissal of direct talks, noting, "Although direct negotiations between the two parties are rejected, it has been stated that the path for indirect negotiations is open," according to IRNA.

He further criticized the United States for failing to fulfill its previous commitments, particularly its withdrawal from the nuclear deal during Trump's first term in 2018. “We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far.”

"The actions of the Americans will determine whether negotiations proceed,” he added.

The White House did not provide an immediate response to the Iranian president's remarks.