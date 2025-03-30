Nuclear deal: US ultimatum meets Iran’s ‘double force’ fury

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, tensions escalated between the United States and Iran as both sides exchanged warnings over the future of the nuclear deal and regional security.

In an interview with NBC News, US President Donald Trump warned that failure to reach a new nuclear agreement with Iran could lead to military strikes and renewed economic pressure. “There’s also a chance that I will do secondary tariffs,” he noted, referencing measures imposed during his previous administration.

Iran’s Armed Forces responded by threatening an “offensive approach” to any threat, vowing to retaliate with “double the force.” The military also claimed it had established “effective and sustained deterrence” and would monitor and counter perceived hostile actions.

Earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that his country had delivered its response to Trump’s letter via Oman. The letter reportedly called for renewed negotiations amid growing nuclear tensions.

The 2015 nuclear accord, which Trump withdrew from in 2018, restricted Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. Since the US withdrawal, Iran has accelerated uranium enrichment beyond the deal’s limits.