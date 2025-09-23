EU sanctions on Iran risk “dangerous dead end,” Iraq FM warns

Shafaq News – New York

Europe reimposing its previous sanctions on Iran would lead everyone to a “dangerous dead end,” Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned on Tuesday.

Speaking to Asharq News in New York, Hussein described the prospect of renewed European sanctions on Iran as “harsh,” noting that “mounting pressure over the Palestinian issue and the wider Middle East adds to the strain on Iran, which could trigger major problems.”

Hussein also cautioned that Israeli threats toward Iran “could further escalate tensions and create serious challenges in the region.”

On Iraq, the minister said the country’s geography and airspace “have become a battlefield” amid the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, expressing hope that diplomacy could ease tensions.