UN reimposes sweeping sanctions on Iran

Shafaq News – Washington

The UN Security Council on Friday rejected a draft resolution that would have permanently lifted sanctions on Iran.

Nine members opposed the measure, with Russia, China, Pakistan and Algeria voting in favor and two abstaining. Diplomats said Iran and European powers still have eight days to negotiate a delay before the snapback takes effect.

Once the 30-day period ends on September 27, all pre-2015 restrictions will automatically return. The measures include a conventional arms embargo, curbs on missile development, asset freezes, travel bans and limits on nuclear-related technology.

The mechanism cannot be vetoed unless the Council explicitly votes to halt it.

Britain, France, and Germany — together known as the E3 — triggered the process on August 28, accusing Tehran of breaching the 2015 accord designed to prevent it from developing nuclear weapons. They cited Iran’s uranium stockpile, now more than 40 times above the agreed limit, and a June finding by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that Iran was failing to comply with nuclear safeguards.