Iran’s Araghchi to E3: Reimposing sanctions is grave miscalculation

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Sunday that any move by Britain, France, and Germany (E3) to reimpose UN sanctions would be a “grave miscalculation,” accusing the three European powers of aligning with Washington’s “failed” strategy toward Tehran.

In remarks reported by The Guardian, Araghchi argued that a sanctions snapback has no legal foundation, stressing that it was the United States, not Iran, that withdrew from the 2015 nuclear accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“The truth is that they are intently pursuing a reckless course of action based on the logic that it may provide them with a seat at the table on other issues,” he said.

Araghchi reiterated that Iran is ready to “forge a realistic and lasting bargain” under strict oversight and limits on uranium enrichment in exchange for full sanctions relief, cautioning that failure to pursue diplomacy risks escalating tensions across the region.

To continue reading, click here.