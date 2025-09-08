Iran downplays impact of Snapback mechanism

Shafaq News - Tehran

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi minimized the potential economic consequences of the snapback mechanism activated by Germany, Britain, and France —collectively known as the European "Troika".

Speaking to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, Araghchi stated that the mechanism “is not a positive step politically, but its significance in economic terms should not be overstated,” adding that Tehran remains open to dialogue with both European and American counterparts, “based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

The snapback mechanism allows any party to refer Iran to the UN Security Council over alleged nuclear violations—potentially reinstating pre-2015 sanctions.