US backs European 'Troika' on Iran sanctions snapback

Shafaq News – Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed on Thursday the decision by Britain, France, and Germany—collectively known as the European "Troika"—to trigger the United Nations “snapback” mechanism, a step that could restore pre-2015 sanctions on Iran.

In a post on X, Rubio affirmed that Washington will work with the three European powers and Security Council members to carry the process through, while keeping the option of direct engagement with Tehran open.

If enforced, the snapback would reinstate restrictions on Iran’s arms, ballistic missiles, finance, and energy sectors.

European officials noted they intend to use the measure as an opportunity for dialogue with Iran, describing it as a last-resort step to reimpose limits on enrichment and restore international monitoring.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot highlighted the need to prevent further advances in Iran’s nuclear program, stressing that activating the sanctions process does not close the path to diplomacy.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul added that Berlin expects Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and show readiness for direct talks with the European partners.

Tehran, however, rejected the snapback move as ''unjustified,'' warning it could limit cooperation with the IAEA if European states proceed with reviving international sanctions. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted that Tehran will also consult with its allies to evaluate the potential consequences of the measure.