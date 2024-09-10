US, UK, France, Germany impose sanctions on Iran for supplying missiles to Russia

Shafaq News/ The United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany announced sanctions on Iran on Tuesday for supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to Britain, warned that the missile transfers pose a direct threat to European security.

The countries pledged to cancel bilateral air services agreements with Iran and impose sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Iran's ballistic missile program. Iran Air will also face sanctions.

The U.S. and its allies have previously imposed sanctions on Iran for its nuclear program, human rights abuses, and support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The new sanctions come as the U.S. and UK prepare to visit Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discuss bolstering the country's defenses.

The accusations against Iran could embolden Ukraine to push for the use of Western-supplied missiles to strike deep within Russian territory.

Iran has denied providing weapons to Russia for the war in Ukraine.

The U.S. and its allies have been warning Iran for months not to transfer ballistic missiles to Russia.