Russian troops train in Iran for ballistic missiles, US warns of severe response

Shafaq News/ Dozens of Russian military personnel are currently receiving training in Iran on the Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile system, two European intelligence sources told Reuters. The sources, who requested anonymity, indicated that Russia is expected to receive hundreds of these satellite-guided missiles soon for use in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

According to Reuters, the training follows the signing of a contract on December 13 in Tehran between Russian defense ministry representatives and Iranian officials. The deal includes not only the Fath-360 system but also another Iranian ballistic missile system known as the Ababil, developed by the Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO).

The Fath-360 system, with a maximum range of 120 kilometers (75 miles) and a warhead weighing 150 kilograms, is designed to enhance Russia's capabilities by allowing it to target areas beyond the front lines while reserving its own arsenal for closer-range engagements. Sources suggest that the delivery of these missiles is anticipated to be imminent.

The US National Security Council has warned of a severe response from the United States, NATO allies, and G7 partners if Iran proceeds with transferring these weapons to Russia.

A spokesman emphasized to Reuters that such a move would represent a significant escalation in Iran's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The spokesman said, "The White House has repeatedly warned of the deepening security partnership between Russia and Iran since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine."

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations stated that while the Islamic Republic maintains a strategic partnership with Russia, it refrains from transferring weapons that could be used in the Ukraine conflict.

The intelligence sources did not provide a precise timeline for the missile delivery but suggested it would occur soon. Another European intelligence source confirmed that Russian soldiers are indeed training in Iran on ballistic missile systems, although details remain limited.

Iran has previously sold missiles and drones to Russia, but it has denied supplying the Fath-360 system. According to an anonymous senior Iranian official speaking to Reuters, no legal restrictions are preventing such sales, but Iran has not explicitly sold weapons for use in the Ukraine war.

The UN Security Council's restrictions on Iran's export of certain missiles and drones expired in October 2023, but US and EU sanctions on Iran's ballistic missile program remain in place.