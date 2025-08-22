Iran’s Aragchi: European Troika talks to resume
Shafaq News – Tehran / Brussels
Iran has informed European officials of its decision to
resume talks with the EU and the E3 — the United Kingdom, France, and Germany —
next Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed Tehran’s position
during phone calls with his British, French, and German counterparts, as well
as with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs.
Araghchi stressed that Iran will not support the idea of
extending UN Security Council Resolution 2231 or the timeline for activating
the sanctions mechanism, adding that Tehran intends to consult with its allies
to examine the consequences of such a move.
German Foreign Minister Johann Fadevoll reaffirmed the E3’s
commitment to diplomacy, saying, “Time is running out, and Iran must engage
seriously.” Speaking to the press, Fadevoll stated that European officials have
been instructed to meet with their Iranian counterparts next week.
Tensions have been rising in recent months, particularly
following an Israeli-US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities and Tehran’s
subsequent threats to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
In July 2025, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the
Iran nuclear deal, European leaders began openly discussing the potential
activation of the "snapback" mechanism.
This mechanism, formally known as the “trigger mechanism,”
allows any signatory of the 2015 nuclear agreement to initiate a legal process
in response to what it deems a violation by Iran. If successful, the process
could lead to the reimposition of all pre-deal United Nations sanctions without
requiring a new vote at the UN Security Council.