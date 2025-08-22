Iran’s Aragchi: European Troika talks to resume

Shafaq News – Tehran / Brussels

Iran has informed European officials of its decision to resume talks with the EU and the E3 — the United Kingdom, France, and Germany — next Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed Tehran’s position during phone calls with his British, French, and German counterparts, as well as with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs.

Araghchi stressed that Iran will not support the idea of extending UN Security Council Resolution 2231 or the timeline for activating the sanctions mechanism, adding that Tehran intends to consult with its allies to examine the consequences of such a move.

German Foreign Minister Johann Fadevoll reaffirmed the E3’s commitment to diplomacy, saying, “Time is running out, and Iran must engage seriously.” Speaking to the press, Fadevoll stated that European officials have been instructed to meet with their Iranian counterparts next week.

Tensions have been rising in recent months, particularly following an Israeli-US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities and Tehran’s subsequent threats to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In July 2025, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the Iran nuclear deal, European leaders began openly discussing the potential activation of the "snapback" mechanism.

This mechanism, formally known as the “trigger mechanism,” allows any signatory of the 2015 nuclear agreement to initiate a legal process in response to what it deems a violation by Iran. If successful, the process could lead to the reimposition of all pre-deal United Nations sanctions without requiring a new vote at the UN Security Council.