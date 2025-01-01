Next round of Iran-EU nuclear talks set for Jan. 13 in Geneva

Shafaq News/ Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced, on Wednesday, that the next round of nuclear talks between Iran and the European Troika (France, Germany, and the United Kingdom) will take place on January 13 in Geneva.

According to ISNA, Gharibabadi, who represented Tehran at the previous meeting in Geneva, stated that the upcoming session will be "consultations, not negotiations." The November meeting, held on the shores of Lake Geneva, was shrouded in secrecy.

These discussions, the first since the US elections and Trump's victory, come amid Tehran's anger over a Europe-backed resolution accusing Iran of "insufficient cooperation" with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In November, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, along with the United States, adopted a resolution condemning Iran for its lack of cooperation on the nuclear issue during the IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

In response, Tehran announced the activation of additional centrifuges to continue uranium enrichment as part of its nuclear program.

Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and asserts its right to nuclear energy for civilian purposes, particularly in the energy sector, denying any intention to produce nuclear weapons—a claim that Western countries strongly doubt.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all strategic decisions in Iran, affirmed that the country has not altered its nuclear stance.

Furthermore, Iranian President Masoud Bezhkian, who seeks to ease sanctions to revive the country's economy, supports new negotiations to revive the agreement.