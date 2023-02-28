Iran's FM: America is the top country in terms of invasions and coups

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, some representatives of the European Council withdrew when the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, started his speech at the 52nd session of the UN's Human Rights Council.

A video by the Independent Persia showed empty seats while Abdollahian was delivering his speech at UHRC's headquarters in Geneva.

Most of those who walked out were NGO members, as most diplomats preferred to stay.

Addressing Washington and some European countries particularly, Amir-Abdollahian said, "No country or group can claim that it practices human rights perfectly."

"America is the top country in the world in invasions, military interventions, coups, and imposing sanctions against others."

The top Iraqi diplomat renewed his accusation for the United States and some European countries to play a significant role in flaming the protests in Tehran, "The peaceful gatherings after the tragic death of Mahsa Amini represented solidarity and sympathy among the Iranians, but when terrorist elements intervened, the situation became violent…networks from the United States and the UK worked to promote violence and terrorism in Iran."