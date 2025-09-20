Iran halts IAEA cooperation after sanctions vote

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council will suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Despite the Foreign Ministry’s cooperation with the agency and its proposals to resolve the issue, European measures will effectively suspend the path of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency," the council’s statement read.

The decision followed a UN Security Council recent vote rejecting a draft resolution to permanently lift sanctions on Iran. Britain, France, and Germany – the European Troika (E3) – had earlier triggered a 30-day process on Aug. 28 to reinstate UN sanctions, accusing Tehran of failing to meet its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at curbing its nuclear program.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, argued that the “snapback mechanism” on Iran had failed, warning that attempts to revive it would come at a greater cost than in the past.

In a post on X, Azizi urged countries not to take advantage of what he described as Iran’s goodwill in dialogue, cautioning that such an approach would prove ineffective and would impose “heavier-than-ever costs” on those enforcing it.