Tehran warns E3 ahead of IAEA vote

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned European powers of a severe response if they pursue what he called a “major strategic mistake” at next week’s IAEA Board of Governors meeting.

In a post on X, Araghchi accused Germany, France, and the UK of “opting a malign action against Iran” instead of engaging in good faith.

“Mark my words,” he wrote, adding that “As Europe ponders another major strategic mistake, Iran will react strongly to any violation of its rights.”

After years of good cooperation with the IAEA—resulting in a resolution which shut down malign claims of a "possible military dimension" (PMD) to Iran's peaceful nuclear program—my country is once again accused of "non-compliance". Instead of engaging in good faith, the E3 is… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 6, 2025

Western powers, including the US and the European trio, plan to submit a resolution accusing Tehran of failing to meet its nuclear obligations, based on a recent IAEA report. Multiple diplomatic sources say the motion could lead to referring Iran’s case to the United Nations.

Two diplomats confirmed to AFP that the initiative aims to tighten pressure on Tehran over its continued lack of cooperation.