Iran’s Araghchi warns of “complications” after IAEA resolution

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that a resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) accusing Tehran of violating non-proliferation commitments would further complicate nuclear talks with the United States set for Sunday.

Speaking to local media outlets, Araghchi confirmed holding a meeting in Oslo with his Omani counterpart to discuss preparations for the upcoming round of talks with the US. “We will go to Muscat on Sunday to defend the rights of our people and the achievements of our nuclear scientists,” he stated.

The IAEA Board of Governors had issued a rare resolution declaring Iran non-compliant with its nuclear safeguards obligations, marking the first such move in nearly two decades.

The announcement came at a critical time, with reports saying that Israel might conduct a military operation against Tehran, and Washington decided to evacuate diplomats and personnel from its embassy in Baghdad and several Gulf countries.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran would rebuild its nuclear facilities if they were destroyed. “These capabilities exist in our minds,” he said.

Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani also declared, “We are not seeking war, but no one dares to wage one against us. Weakness in Iran and the resistance is a mere illusion.”

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh warned that Tehran would strike US bases in the region if conflict erupts over the stalled nuclear negotiations.