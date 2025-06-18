Iran’s Aragchi: We act in self-defense, committed to diplomacy

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi affirmed that Iran's actions are grounded in self-defense, stressing that despite severe aggression, Tehran has only targeted the Israeli regime and not its backers.

Posting on X, Aragchi wrote, “Iran solely acts in self-defense. Even in the face of the most outrageous aggression against our people, Iran has so far only retaliated against the Israeli regime and not those who are aiding and abetting it.”

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of igniting the conflict to sabotage diplomacy, warning of efforts by Israel to draw others into a wider confrontation. “The world should be highly alarmed about increasing attempts by the failing Israeli regime to get others to bail it out and to expand the flames to the region and beyond.”

Addressing nuclear concerns, Aragchi stated, “Iran has proven in action what it has always publicly committed itself to: we have never sought and will never seek nuclear weapons.” He added, “If otherwise, what better pretext could we possibly need for developing those inhuman weapons than the current aggression by the region's only nuclear-armed regime?”

He also vowed that Iran would continue defending itself with resolve, “We will make the aggressor regret and pay for its grave error," sharing a regional map highlighting Israel as sole nuclear-armed state with 90 nuclear heads.

Aragchi reaffirmed Iran’s stance on dialogue, “With the exception of the illegitimate, genocidal and occupying Israeli regime, we remain committed to diplomacy. As before, we are serious and forward-looking in our outlook.”

Meanwhile, The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafel Grossi stated that while there is no confirmation Iran is pursuing a nuclear weapon, “certain elements raise concern.”

He added that the possibility of a radiological incident always exists when a nuclear site is targeted.