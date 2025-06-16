IAEA monitors damage after Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, warned that continued military escalation between Israel and Iran risks triggering a radiological emergency.

Speaking at a Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Grossi confirmed that the IAEA is monitoring the situation “very carefully” following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, including the Natanz and Esfahan facilities, adding that while no radiological leakage had been detected outside any site, internal damage and contamination occurred at some locations.

Based on info available to the IAEA, this is the current situation at the Iranian nuclear sites in Natanz, Fordow, Khondab, Bushehr, and Esfahan. pic.twitter.com/gTvJrYzPFW — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) June 16, 2025

At the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant, Israeli attacks destroyed the above-ground Pilot Fuel Enrichment facility along with the electrical infrastructure. Although no direct hit was registered on the underground cascade hall, Grossi noted that the power outage may have compromised centrifuges.

Esfahan's uranium conversion and fuel production buildings also sustained damage, though no radioactive leaks have been reported.

Grossi further emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation with Iranian authorities and confirmed that the Agency remains present in Iran. “Safeguards inspections will resume as soon as safety conditions allow,” he stated, stressing the need for timely technical updates to prevent miscalculations and ensure public safety.