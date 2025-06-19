Iran Supreme Leader’s Advisor: Surrender talk is a mistake

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Ali Larijani, advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, dismissed any talk of Iran surrendering as “a grave mistake.”

In a televised interview, Larijani predicted that Israel would soon seek negotiations “when it feels weak,” noting that “Tel Aviv expected to force Iran to back down within days, but that did not happen.”

He added that once the war ends, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi will be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Guardian Council warned US President Donald Trump that “any mistake against Iran will be met with a harsh response.” It cautioned that any “attack targeting the Supreme Leader would spark a flood that drowns its backers in history’s dustbin.”

Israeli officials continue hinting at the possible assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated “All options are on the table, and no one is immune,” following his inspection of damage caused by Iranian missiles.