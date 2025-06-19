Iran’s IRGC: fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel

Shafaq News/ Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Thursday the launch of the 14th wave of strikes under Operation True Promise 3, using ballistic missiles and suicide drones.

In a statement released by the IRGC's public relations office, the force said it conducted a precision attack on a command and intelligence center of the Israeli army located near a hospital, declaring the strike was carried out with "high accuracy and pinpoint targeting."

The statement added that all areas of the “occupied Palestinian territories” have turned into military zones suffering from “confusion and fear,” claiming that the Israeli army had evacuated all military sites, moving ineffective missile defense systems into residential areas and public facilities.

"There is no safe zone in the skies above the occupied territories," the IRGC warned, describing Israel as a "worn-out regime" unable to endure further economic blows.

The attacks, which extended into early Thursday for the seventh consecutive day, targeted areas in and around Tel Aviv, including the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange and a military base near Soroka Hospital in Holon. Additional strikes were reported in Beersheba, following Iranian claims that Israel targeted the Arak nuclear facility earlier in the day.

Israeli media described the wave as the heaviest since the conflict erupted on June 13.