Iran hits Israel: massive missile and drone barrage causing casualties

Shafaq News/ Iran launched a large-scale aerial attack on Israel early Thursday, firing missiles and deploying drones in what Israeli military media described as the most intense assault in recent days.

Israeli Army Radio reported that between 20 and 30 projectiles were launched within hours, targeting Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Holon, and Beersheba. The strikes hit residential areas and public facilities, resulting in fatalities, injuries, and damage to critical infrastructure.

Yedioth Ahronoth described the operation as a “dual attack” combining unmanned aerial vehicles and precision-guided missiles. Israel Hayom reported that at least three people were killed. In Holon, one person was critically wounded and another moderately injured. Around 15 injuries were confirmed in Ramat Gan, mostly caused by missile impact and debris.

According to Israeli emergency services, the total number of injuries across all affected areas has risen to 65.

One missile struck Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, the main hospital serving nearly one million residents of southern Israel. Hospital officials reported significant damage to several departments and said the facility was fully evacuated due to a hazardous material leak caused by the strike. Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the leaked substance, but emergency teams and environmental units were dispatched to the site.

Several residential buildings in the targeted cities sustained structural damage. In Tel Aviv, police advised residents to remain indoors and follow civil defense instructions as emergency crews carried out evacuations and damage assessments.

